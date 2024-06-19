Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record cold early Wednesday turns very warm Sunday

BILLINGS — We set quite a few June 19th daily records first thing in the morning, with temperatures mainly in the 30s. By Sunday, many places close by will reach the hottest temperatures so far in 2024.

A few areas of thunderstorms could linger through Wednesday evening, with a few more storms later Thursday afternoon and evening as well. The intensity of the storms could increase Thursday and peak on Friday.

Most of the places will be about 10 degrees warmer early Thursday than they were on Wednesday. And we will reach highs in the 70s to low 80s with a sunny to mostly sunny afternoon.

By Friday morning, temperatures are in the 50s and end up in the 70s to low 80s by the afternoon. There will be a lot of available moisture in the atmosphere with good lift creating a good environment for strong thunderstorms.

Around the area, there is a 40 to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Dry weather moves in for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures will warm mainly to the 80s Saturday afternoon and hit the 90s on Sunday.

Temperatures hold into the 80s to low 90s on Monday and Tuesday with warmer-than-average temperatures continuing into the middle of next week. Conditions generally stay dry except for a slight chance of storms by Wednesday.

