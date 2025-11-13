Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record-breaking warmth possible before a weekend cooldown

Forecast Wednesday Evening Nov 12, 2025
Q2 Weather
Forecast Wednesday Evening Nov 12, 2025
Forecast Wednesday Evening Nov 12, 2025
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — Unusually warm weather continues through Friday with temperatures 10-20 degrees hotter than normal for mid-November. Some areas could break daily temperature records Thursday, with highs widespread in the 60s to even low 70s.

CityForecastRecordYear
Billings68°69°1934
Miles City66°66°1942
Baker65°67°2001

Strong winds are coming Thursday night and Friday especially around Livingston, with gusts possibly reaching 50-60 mph. This could make driving difficult on Interstate 90. Expect breezy conditions to spread across eastern Montana.

A weather system arrives Friday bringing cooler temperatures and some scattered rain showers that continue into Saturday. Even with this cooldown, temperatures will still be warmer than typical for this time of year.

Next week looks different with a potential for cooler and wetter conditions Monday and Tuesday, though there's still a lot of uncertainty about those details.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!