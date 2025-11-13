Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record-breaking warmth possible before a weekend cooldown

BILLINGS — Unusually warm weather continues through Friday with temperatures 10-20 degrees hotter than normal for mid-November. Some areas could break daily temperature records Thursday, with highs widespread in the 60s to even low 70s.



City Forecast Record Year Billings 68° 69° 1934 Miles City 66° 66° 1942 Baker 65° 67° 2001

Strong winds are coming Thursday night and Friday especially around Livingston, with gusts possibly reaching 50-60 mph. This could make driving difficult on Interstate 90. Expect breezy conditions to spread across eastern Montana.

A weather system arrives Friday bringing cooler temperatures and some scattered rain showers that continue into Saturday. Even with this cooldown, temperatures will still be warmer than typical for this time of year.

Next week looks different with a potential for cooler and wetter conditions Monday and Tuesday, though there's still a lot of uncertainty about those details.