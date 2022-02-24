Q2 Billings Area Weather: Really cold, but not as cold

BILLINGS — Livingston / Nye and surrounding areas will have some downslope wind develop Wednesday night through Thursday morning helping to support slightly warmer overnight temperatures. But lingering cold and high pressure will still let temperatures drop into the minus teens and single digits below zero. Wind Chill values will drop to 25 to 35 below at times.

A gradual climb in temperatures will start Thursday`, with highs climbing to the single digits and teens above zero.

With 30 to 40 mph wind gusts in the wind-prone areas west of Billings, blowing snow is a concern through Friday, causing poor visibility at times and some drifting. As temperatures warm, snow will crust over and stop blowing around as much.

Cold air will be replaced by dry weather, wind, and warming through the first half of next week. Expect a lot of snow is disappear in the lower elevations with highs reading the 40s to even low 50s Monday through Wednesday.

Other than some flurries or a quick snow shower from Billings westward on Thursday, expect a dry weekend.

