Q2 Billings Area Weather: Real winter weather returning to Montana this week

BILLINGS — The first day of February was the last day of our unseasonable warmth in Montana and Wyoming. A vigorous cold front is pushing southward from Canada, and copious amounts of moisture are approaching from the Pacific. They will combine Sunday and this week for a downturn in temperatures and a return of heavier snow.

We will have isolated showers this evening, but the snow will really begin Sunday morning. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for lower elevations from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, with Winter Storm Warnings for the mountains. Lower elevations could receive 6-12" of snow through Monday, with 1-3' in the mountains.

More snow will fall Tuesday and Wednesday, adding to our already high snow totals. Thursday will be a drier day with more breezes, and we will get more snow showers Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will fall to below average levels Sunday, but they'll fall much further early next week, and we'll remain well below average through the end of the week.