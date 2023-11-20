Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rather quiet through mid-week, Thanksgiving snow

BILLINGS — High pressure will kick the week off on a dry note with highs in the mid to upper 40s under mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Northwest winds will be windy at times with gusts 50-60 mph over the western foothills this morning. Breezy elsewhere. This should ease up from west to east as the day progresses. Winds will increase again tomorrow, but shouldn't be as strong.

Staying dry and getting warmer Tuesday and Wednesday as downslope winds push daytime temperatures up into the 50s and maybe a few 60s.

A chance for a light snow moves in Wednesday night as a cold front sweeps through bringing colder temperatures to the area for the rest of the week.

The good news is, outside of the gusty winds, there should be minimal impact on holiday travel through Wednesday afternoon. Minor impacts will be possible Wednesday night as snow begins to fall.

A trough will push cold Canadian air in Thanksgiving Day knocking daytime temperatures down into the 20s and 30s. A couple of inches of lower elevation snow (especially in western and southwestern zones in the Q2 viewing area) along with several inches in the mountains could fall by Friday night. There is still some uncertainty on this, though. It all depends on how strong the trough will be. Plan on wintry weather just to be on the safe side.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today, 50s/60s Tuesday and Wednesday then mainly 30s Thanksgiving Day through the weekend.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight, 30s tomorrow night, 20s/30s Wednesday night then 10s/20s Thanksgiving night through the rest of the week.

