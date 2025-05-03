Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rapid weather changes from Sunday to Monday for us

BILLINGS — As expected, Montana and Wyoming were able to enjoy plenty of sunshine and warmth on Saturday under a ridge of high pressure. We will have another quiet and relatively mild night under a mostly clear to clear sky. Lows Sunday morning will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s, and the afternoon will be about as warm as Saturday.

A Pacific storm is already moving into the Pacific Northwest, and it will be affecting the far western part of Montana tonight. Its cold front will push over Montana and Wyoming late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, and that will bring an abrupt halt to all of our warmer than average weather. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be our coolest days by far over the next 7 days. Many areas will be 30 degrees cooler Monday afternoon compared to Sunday, and we will have areas of rain, stronger wind and mountain snow. Lower elevation snow can't be ruled out, either. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday, but we'll warm up through the week.