Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rapid cooling with rain, mountain snow & thunderstorms

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure brought Montana and Wyoming plenty of unseasonable warmth the last several days, but our weather pattern will be changing soon. A large trough of low pressure will move over the western United States this week, and it will likely affect our weather through the weekend until at least early next week.

We can expect increasing clouds Tuesday as our first wave of wet weather arrives. We will have lower elevation rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow from Tuesday evening through Wednesday and early Thursday. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings will be in effect for our area mountains, with some mountains getting 1-2' of snow.

Lower elevations will have the potential for steady rain through early Thursday, and many areas may receive more than an inch of rain. That, combined with snowmelt, will make area rivers, streams and creeks rise. We'll continue to have daily chances for rain showers with a few thunderstorms from late this week through early next week. Be safe!