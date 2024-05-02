Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rainy, cool, and windy

BILLINGS — Unsettled weather with a chance for scattered showers, a few weak isolated thunderstorms, and mountain snow continues through tomorrow as daytime highs remain in the 40s and 50s.

Winds will increase across the area Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph, if not stronger, at times.

High pressure will bring a few dry hours on Saturday before another upper low wields its influence across the area with rain showers and mountain snow returning to the forecast Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up across the weekend with 60s on Saturday then 60s and 70s (maybe 80s) on Sunday. This warming trend will bring more instability so a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

Speaking of storms, some models are starting to show the possibility of a spring storm system moving in early next week that could produce very strong winds, heavy rain, and a good bit of mountain snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this so continue to monitor the forecast. We'll keep you updated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com