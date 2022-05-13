Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rainy but warming up

BILLINGS — There’s a decent chance of scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm today as another ripple of energy moves through. It will be windy with gusts between 30-45 mph (if not stronger) possible.

Cyclonic flow will keep a chance of rain in the mountains and across the plains tomorrow with maybe a rumble of thunder or two. High pressure will build over the area on Sunday bringing drier and warmer conditions.

Another disturbance moves through bringing a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Unsettled weather is expected for the rest of the week.

For you stargazers, don’t miss the total lunar eclipse Sunday night. Maximum eclipse will be at 10:11 PM.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 50s and 60s today and tomorrow then 60s and 70s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight and Saturday night, 40s on Sunday night then 40s and 50s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com