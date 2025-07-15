Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rainy and cool Tuesday and Wednesday

BILLINGS — Daytime temperatures will be cooler behind a cold front, with highs mainly in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, a good 20-30 degrees below normal for this time of year. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will move through periodically on Wednesday morning; however, rain could linger through the afternoon, especially across the eastern plains. A blend of models shows that many locations have a good chance of receiving over half an inch of accumulation by Wednesday morning. The highest peaks of the Beartooths, down to 11,000 feet, could get some light snow. Areas below that may also see a few flakes.

Northern parts of Wyoming, including Cody and Sheridan, could experience a few strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with strong winds and hail being the main threats, but periods of heavy rain will also be possible.

High pressure will bring dry conditions on Thursday that are forecast to last through the weekend. A warming trend will also begin on Thursday, with highs climbing back into the 70s and 80s, then continuing to rise from there, with some locations possibly cracking the 90s again by Saturday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday nights, 50s on Thursday night, then 50s and 60s Friday night through the weekend.

