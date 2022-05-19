Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, windy, snow, cooler temperatures- We've got it all!

BILLINGS — We’re waking up to rain showers and mountain snow this morning as a cold front passes through the area. The rain will taper off by the afternoon, but a few lingering showers and mountain snow will stick around.

Snow could mix in with the rain early tomorrow morning in lower elevations before turning to all rain in the afternoon. Up to 6” could fall in the Beartooths and Bighorns with 1-2” along the foothills. A light dusting on grassy areas is possible in Billings.

Rainfall totals through Friday night will be less than .50” for most areas.

Expecting strong crosswinds today with gusts between 40-50 mph if not stronger. Winds will ease by late tonight and remain at least breezy tomorrow.

Looking for mainly dry conditions across the weekend although a stray shower is possible each day. Next week returns to a more spring-like pattern.

Daytime highs from west to east will be in the 40s/50s/60s today, 40s/50s tomorrow and Saturday then 50s/60s on Sunday. Monday will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s with some 70s possible on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight through Saturday night then 30s/40s on Sunday night into early next week.

