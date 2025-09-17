Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain winds down as warmer, drier weather builds in for the week ahead

BILLINGS — A low pressure system is moving away, taking most of the rain with it. After lingering showers Thursday in southeast Montana, we have an overall transition to increasingly warm and dry conditions through next week, with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

Tonight & Thursday: Rain chances drop and shift eastward, mainly affecting Fallon (Baker) and Carter (Ekalaka) Counties with less than a quarter-inch of rain. After dropping to the 40s and low 50s overnight, Temperatures stay cooler near the Dakotas border (60s) while the rest of the area warms to the 70s Thursday afternoon.

Friday–Monday: A ridge of high pressure moves in, bringing another taste of warmer weather. Friday starts the warming trend with 70s in the east and low 80s in the west. Two minor weather systems pass through Saturday and Monday but expect minimal impact—mostly just some clouds.

Next Week: High pressure strengthens, locking in above-average temperatures and dry conditions. Expect widespread 80s across the region from Saturday through Wednesday.

Outdoor Plans: Great weather ahead for outdoor activities once we get past Thursday's scattered showers in the east. Plan for warm, dry conditions perfect for any outdoor events or work.