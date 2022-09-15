Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain will come, go, and come back again

BILLINGS — As more moisture streams into the atmosphere, the potential for more frequent and heavier rain increases on Friday. The mountains are the best bet for higher totals.

Showers will develop over the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains Thursday evening, spreading east into the plains on Friday. Around a tenth to quarter-inch of rainfall will fall in much of the area with heavier downpours around thunderstorm.

Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s from Billings westward on Friday. It will warm well into the 70s to the east before the rain moves in later in the day.

Saturday is unsettled with a mix of clouds, sun and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs stay mainly in the 70s.

Sunday and especially Monday are warm with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Both days are dry outside of the mountains.

Cooler and wetter weather follows by the middle of next week.