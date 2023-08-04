Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain. Who gets some, and who doesn't

FORECAST FRIDAY EVENING AUG 4, 2023
Posted at 4:39 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 19:36:58-04

BILLINGS — There is still a chance of rain heavy enough in some places to cause localized flooding. But the target area has shifted.

The highest risk for heavy rainfall and flash flooding over much of southeast Montana, with a slight risk extending westward through Billings and Red Lodge. The greatest flooding potential is through Saturday but pockets of heavy rain are possible into early next week.

Stay weather aware and allow time to reach safe shelter if storms approach.

Temperatures will stay well below seasonal averages by 10 to 20 degrees through the early part of next week. Highs will be in the 70s, gradually edging into the 70s to mid-80s with most overnight lows in the 50s to about 60.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!