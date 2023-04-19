Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, wet snow, windy and cooler today

BILLINGS — Widespread precipitation (wet snow and rain) continues today across the area so be on the lookout for wet and slick roads. (See attached graphic for potential additional snowfall)

Winds are strong this morning and will continue through the day with gusts 30-50 mph (if not stronger) so use caution while commuting, especially if you drive a high profile vehicle.

Chances for rain and wet snow remain in the forecast tomorrow and Friday with less accumulation expected although the mountains and foothills could get another quarter inch of moisture.

High pressure brings drier conditions for the weekend. Another disturbance will look to bring more rain Monday and Tuesday.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today through Friday, 40s/50s on Saturday, 50s/60s on Sunday then mainly 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight, mainly 20s Thursday night and Friday night, 20s/30s on Saturday night then 30s/40s Sunday night into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com