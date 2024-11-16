Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain turning to light snow tonight and early Saturday

BILLINGS — The first of two storms will move over Montana and Wyoming from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Friday wasn't a warm day, so plenty of cool air is already in place. Snow will fall in the mountains, with light rain turning to light snow overnight in the lower elevations. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for our area mountains, with 6-9 inches of snow. The foothills can expect 1-4".

We will have clearing of our sky Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, but we will also have more gusty wind to go with our seasonably cool temperatures. The second of two storms will approach our region on Monday. It won't be quite as cold as the first storm, but it will still bring snow to the mountains. Lower elevations will get mainly rain, with clearing as the storm passes through Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Intermountain West the second half of next week and early the following weekend. We will likely have dry weather through at least next Friday, but it won't be completely quiet. We can expect gusty wind at times a good portion of next week with the jetstream flowing over the northern Rockies. Lows will be chilly, but highs will climb back above average by late next week.