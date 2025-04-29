Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, Warmer and dry Thursday through Saturday

BILLINGS — Some areas could be dealing with patchy dense fog on Tuesday morning. This could result in periods of low visibility below one mile. Slow down and use caution while commuting.

Tuesday will be dry and warmer as high pressure briefly brings a break from precipitation ahead of shortwave trough/cold front that will put a good chance of more lower elevation rain and mountain snow above 6,000 feet back into the region Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Area mountains could pick up 6 inches or more by Thursday morning. Areas along and south of a line from Livingston to Billings to Broadus could receive between 0.10 to over 0.25 of inch. Red Lodge could get close to 0.50 inch. This could lead to more localized flooding, rising creeks and streams, and debris flow across are burn scars.

NW flow and high pressure will combine to bring dry and much warmer temperatures into the region Thursday through Saturday before a fast-moving upper-level low brings a chance of precipitation on Sunday into early next week. There is still uncertainty as to how this potential storm system will develop, where it will go, and how much precipitation will come with it. Will need to see how models fine-tune over the next few days.

High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, 50s and 60s on Thursday, warm into the 70s and maybe some 80s on Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s through Thursday night, then 40s and 50s on Friday and Saturday nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

