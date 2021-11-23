Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain tonight, Snow tomorrow morning

BILLINGS — It will be a tad cooler today ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight/tomorrow morning. This will bring snow to the Beartooths and Absarokas by late afternoon then the Bighorns by early evening.

We’ll have a chance of rain after 5 PM tonight in Billings with snow showers after midnight through early morning. Less than half an inch of accumulation is possible. This could cause slushy roads east and south of Billings which may have some impact on holiday travel Wednesday. Use caution when driving.

It will be chilly Wednesday behind the front as dry conditions make a return.

Thanksgiving Day looks great as we begin a warming trend with daytime highs back in the 50s. It will be windy at times with gusts over 30 mph in Billings and over 50 mph from Livingston to down along the foothills.

Outside of Wednesday, outlooks show the area staying warmer than average through early December.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com