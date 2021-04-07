Q2 Billings area weather: Rain tomorrow and cooler temps next week

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday)

It's Sunny and breezy right now in Billings with temps in the 60s.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Thursday for parts of western Montana. Snow is expected about 4,500 feet in elevation. Glacier National Park could see several inches and potentially a foot of new snow. Travel could be tricky. Please use caution.

Winds will be strong across the state Thursday and Friday, prompting both wind warnings and fire warnings.

As of right now, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from noon on Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday. Winds could be gusting up to 30 mph. Rough waves will be churned up. Small crafts be advised.

There are also Red Flag Fire Warnings in and around Glasgow Wednesday due to the warm temps and gusting winds, and there’s a Fire Weather Watch in effect for areas around Glendive Thursday afternoon and evening. Please use caution if you are using fire in this area.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Temps in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow (Thursday):

Again, wintry weather in the west and wind warnings to the northeast as another cool front moves into Billings around noon. Temps will start to drop from the 50s and 60s and settle into the 30s overnight. We could see not only colder temperatures in the afternoon, but the front brings with it a 70% chance of rain in the low-lying areas and potentially 4-8 inches of snow in the mountains again. We could see winds gusting west of the city in the foothills up to about 40 mph.

Friday - Thursday:

By Friday and the weekend, the sun comes back and though there might be a stray rain shower or two over the weekend, we are looking at temps in the 50s and 60s. Sunday however, we will start a cooling trend with temps below average and staying in the 40s and low 50s for highs.

