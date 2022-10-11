Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain this morning, Windy

BILLINGS — A cold front is kicking up showers and thunderstorms this morning, but this will end by early afternoon. We can expect cooler daytime highs today behind the front with some spots not getting out of the 50s. Highs will slowly warm up over the next few days.

The big weather story will be the gusty winds behind the front especially in eastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming. Expect gusts over 30 mph today and Wednesday and between 40-50 mph tomorrow.

Looking ahead, Friday will be our warmest day with highs in the 70s, but it will be cooler across the weekend. A few showers will be possible on Saturday along with mountain snow.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today and tomorrow, mainly 60s on Thursday, 60s/70s on Friday then 50s/60s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com