Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain this morning, Clearing this afternoon

BILLINGS — Although the threat of severe weather is gone, a few strong storms could still produce heavy rainfall today. Models are in agreement that the rain will move out before the 4th of July celebrations this evening.

We're behind a second cold front with a shot of cooler air behind it bringing daytime highs down into the 60s for most this afternoon. We'll warm up slowly as we head toward the weekend, getting back into the '80s by the end of the week.

Air quality should be okay for the general population today, but Canadian wildfire smoke will drag in behind the front so those with respiratory ailments should use caution if heading outside.

High pressure will bring mostly dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday before a backdoor cold front/low pressure brings a better chance of rain back into the area on Friday and Saturday. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times. We'll need to keep an eye out for the possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday and possibly Friday. This may affect Sunday, too.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s today, 70s tomorrow then 70s/80s Thursday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s tonight, 40s/50s tomorrow night then mainly 50s Thursday night through early next week.

