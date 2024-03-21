Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain then snow and turning colder

BILLINGS — Several waves of Pacific moisture will continue to keep wintry precipitation in the forecast through the weekend. Be prepared for impacts on roads and bridges.

There is a chance for snow and even freezing rain this morning with lingering snow showers off to the east during the day. Dawson and Wibaux counties may pick up another 1-3" by this evening.

High pressure will bring a quick break from the wet weather for some on Friday but will quickly breakdown as the main push of Pacific moisture streams in across the weekend. A low pressure system will slide to the south of the region bringing snow showers Saturday and Sunday.

Through early Monday morning, our western, central (including Billings), and eastern zones could pick up 2-4", areas north of Yellowstone County could receive over 6"+, and southern MT/northern WY (including Cody and Sheridan) are on track to get 1-2". Up to 1 foot of snow could fall across the Beartooths and Absarokas with 6"+ possible in the Bighorns.

In terms of moisture, lower elevations could get up to half an inch while our western mountains could get around 1".

There is still some uncertainty with all of these totals. What is certain? It will turn much colder with this system.

Some of our northeast counties will struggle to get out of the 20s today while the 30s are in order for the eastern part of the state. While much of the area will be in the 40s and 50s today, highs in the 20s are expected by Sunday with overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

-Miller Robson

