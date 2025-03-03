Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain then snow and briefly colder

BILLINGS — An upper low moving across Colorado will bring a chance of mountain snow and lower elevation rain on Monday. A cold front pulling chilly air in from Canada will transition the precipitation to all snow late Monday night and snow showers will linger through the early afternoon on Tuesday. Generally looking at 1-3" across the lower elevations but some areas could pick up closer to 5". Area mountains could receive over 6". Gusty winds could cause blowing snow during the Tuesday commute.

High pressure will bring dry conditions on Wednesday ahead of another area of low pressure that is forecast to also move to the south of the region on Thursday, bringing another chance of snow and cooler temperatures. High pressure ushers dry weather back in on Friday through the weekend.

It will be cooler on Monday with highs mainly in the 40s. Tuesday aims to be the coldest day as the cold front knocks daytime temperatures down into the 30s across the area. Highs will range from the 30s east to 50s west on Wednesday, hover mainly in the 40s on Thursday and Friday then range from the 40s east to 60s west across the weekend.

Lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s this week but will dip into the teens Tuesday night and then again Thursday night.

