Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain / Snow / Wind / Cooler. Do we have your attention?

BILLINGS — Things shift quickly from the quiet and mild temperatures from the weekend through Monday to rain, snow, wind and below average temperatures. And it all happens pretty much at once.

Overnight temperatures remain mild, mainly in the 30s to low 40s through southern Montana northern Wyoming. Tuesdays still fairly mild with most of the temperatures in the 50s to low 60s.

But clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon and evening. There is enough instability for an isolated thunderstorm especially from Billings to the East by Tuesday evening.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, there is an excellent chance of rain and snow across the area with the biggest impacts being felt East of Billings. Across Eastern plains, a quarter to nearly an inch of rainfall is likely.

There will be some areas of snow, but for the lower elevations that should melt quickly. The higher elevations will pick up several inches of snow, and some of the high hills of southeastern Montana could see some modest accumulation.

Wednesday will be dominated by gusty winds. Gusts of 35 to 45 miles an hour over a widespread area expected.

High Temperatures will stay mainly in the 30s and 40s for the highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with overnight temperatures mainly in the teens and 20s. It'll be a cool in unsettled week.

You can watch the incoming weather system with constant updates on our 24/7 live weather stream.


