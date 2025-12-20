Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain & snow showers this evening, sun & wind Saturday

BILLINGS — Friday was another windy day for Montana and Wyoming as our next cold front and trough of low pressure pushed over the region. Rain and snow showers along with the gusty windy will occur from the late afternoon through this evening, and the wind will still be gusty. Our weather will be quieter by Saturday morning.

Right on schedule, Bozeman received its snow Friday afternoon, but that same cold front and snow will exit the region overnight. The weather will be nice for late December in Montana for The Brawl of the Wild: The Rematch Saturday afternoon. We'll still have gusty wind, but it will also be a brighter day with 30s at gametime at 2:00PM.

For our part of the world, we'll also have more sunshine on Saturday and we'll also have more gusty wind, but it won't be quite as strong as it was on Friday. Sunday will have less wind, too. We'll be in the lower 40s for the last day of autumn and the first day of winter this weekend, but more clouds are coming our way late Sunday and Monday.

Monday we will be warmer, but we'll also have breezy to windy weather with rain showers and mountain snow. Next Tuesday and Wednesday will remain warmer than average with a mostly cloudy sky and moderate breezes. Another disturbance will move our way on Christmas Day Thursday, which will provide a chance for rain instead of snow.