Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain & snow decrease overnight, fewer clouds on Friday

BILLINGS — It was nice to finally receive some rain and snow in Montana and Wyoming, which began Thursday morning. Most of the snow will fall in the mountains with lower elevation rain, but some light snow will be possible at lower elevations late this evening and overnight. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will continue for the mountains through Friday morning.

Although most of the shower activity will wind down overnight, isolated rain and snow showers are still possible at times on Friday. Highs will be cooler than on Thursday, mainly in the 40s. This weekend, the spring-like wind will return, and highs will rapidly rise again. Most highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, with stronger wind and highs climbing into the 60s by this Sunday, with some 70s.

Another storm will arrive on Monday. It will still be quite windy, but we'll also have rain and mountain snow. Highs will peak on Sunday, falling 10-15 degrees on Monday as the storm arrives. We'll be cooler with seasonable highs and weaker wind on Tuesday. Next Wednesday and Thursday we can expect another chance for rain and snow, with lower elevation snow once again being possible.