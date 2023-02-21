Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, snow and falling temperatures

BILLINGS — Gusty winds up to 65 mph along the Beartooth Foothills, Livingston area and Big Timber to Harlowton will make for hazardous driving conditions this morning especially for high profile vehicles. Slick roads will also add to the poor driving conditions. Take it slow this morning. Winds will ease some as the day progresses but still remain quite gusty at times.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for much of the Q2 viewing area as we prepare for more snow today. The heaviest snow is forecast to fall tonight through Wednesday evening. See attached graphic for latest projected additional totals.

Blowing snow causing reduced visibility along with snow covered and icy roads will make for hazardous commuting through tomorrow morning. Stay off the roads as much as you can and watch out for pedestrians.

It's about to turn very cold! We'll reach our highs this morning before arctic air causes temperatures to tumble through the day. Expecting teens by the 5 pm rush. The cold and wet weather will be dangerous for young livestock so please take the necessary precautions.

Daytime highs with be sub-zero/single digits tomorrow and Thursday, 10s/20s on Friday then 30s/40s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be sub-zero tonight through Thursday night, sub-zero/single digits on Friday night then 10s/20s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com