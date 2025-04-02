Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, snow, and colder temperatures in the forecast

BILLINGS — On and off mountain and adjacent foothill snow and lower elevation snow then rain will continue to move across the area on Wednesday with highs mainly in the 40s. Areas like Red Lodge, Livingston, Lame Deer, and Ekalaka could pick up a few inches of snow. Less than an inch is expected elsewhere including Billings.

Lingering precipitation is possible Wednesday evening into early Thursday afternoon before an Alberta clipper brings the next best chance of all snow to the mountains Thursday night and Friday. The lower elevations will see rain by late Thursday afternoon before all snow moves in overnight into Friday morning. Isolated snow showers

The mountains will pick up well over 6" of snow during this round while 3-6" could fall across the western foothills. 1-3" will be possible along and west of a line from Harlowton to Billings to Lame Deer.

High pressure will bring warmer and dry conditions across the weekend into next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Thursday, 30s and 40s on Friday, 40s and 50s on Saturday, 50s and 60s on Sunday then mainly 60s and maybe a few 70s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s through Thursday night, teens and 20s on Friday night, 20s on Saturday night then 20s and 30s on Sunday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com