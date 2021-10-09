Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain now, but snow for some in the coming days

BILLINGS — Rain is increasing across the area for Friday night and Saturday with accumulating mountain snow. Expect cooler temperatures Saturday with highs in the 50s.

Pockets of some heavier rain are possible in areas east of Billings through Saturday afternoon, but overall conditions will dry out from west to east.

Sunday will be dry and a little warmer, with seasonal temperatures in the 60s.

A cooler and wetter weather system is on track for Monday through Wednesday. Some places will get of an inch of precipitation with heavy snow expected above 5,000 feet.

With morning temperatures in the mid-20s to mid-30s, lower elevation snow showers or a rain/snow mix are expected scattered in the area Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Billings forecast:

Friday night... Showers overnight. Low around 48.

Saturday:... Rain off and on through the morning or early afternoon. High near 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night... A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Gradually becoming clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday... Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

