Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, mountain snow and more gusty wind coming

BILLINGS — The unseasonably mild weather we've had the last few days in Montana and Wyoming will come to an abrupt end this weekend. An area of low pressure will move over the Central Rockies, and it will send more moisture and cold air into our region. We can expect increasing clouds overnight, with valley rain and mountain snow beginning Saturday morning.

The eastern half of Montana and much of Wyoming can expect healthy amounts of rain and mountain snow Saturday, Sunday and early Monday. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for portions of southeast Montana along with Winter Storm Warnings for the Bighorn Mountains from Saturday morning through Monday afternoon. Drive carefully if you must be on the road.

Billings is more likely to get rain and wind, but morning snow is possible Sunday morning. It isn't likely to stick, however. At this time, we will likely have too many thick clouds to see the solar eclipse around midday Monday, but if the clouds exit faster, we'll have a chance. We can expect fewer clouds and a warming trend next Tuesday and Wednesday, with more mild air next week.