Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain moving out

BILLINGS — Roads could be quite slick this morning from the rain and snow we had over the weekend, so please use a caution while commuting this morning.

Lower elevation rain and mountain snow will continue today but should taper off from west to east as the area of low pressure moves away from the region. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Clouds will block the view of the solar eclipse for most of the area today with our western zones having the best chance to see it. Good luck!

We'll hold on to a chance for rain/snow tomorrow especially in the southern mountains and the foothills as a quick shot of Pacific moisture zips through. Chances for precipitation remain on Wednesday as a shortwave moves across Canada.

Winds will be whipping around the area today with gusts 20-40 mph especially around the Sheridan Foothills. Stronger winds move east on Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph possible.

High pressure builds into the region Thursday through Friday bringing warmer and drier conditions. Another unsettled weather pattern could move in for the weekend bringing in more moisture, but there's still too much uncertainty to say for sure on that right now. Will keep you posted.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com