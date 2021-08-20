Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain moves East and out

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We set record minimum daytime highs yesterday in Billings (57), Livingston (59), Miles City (58), and Cody (53), but we’ll start to warm up today.

We wake up to rain this morning with snow in the higher elevations of the Beartooths, but the deep low that’s been delivering a good bit of moisture over the last few days will move off to the east this afternoon taking the rain with it.

Expecting light surface smoke today so air quality should be mostly excellent.

Mostly drier conditions return for the weekend, but a trough sliding through Saturday night/Sunday morning with give us a chance for another shot of showers by early Sunday morning before we begin a much longer dry out.

It will be mostly dry Monday through Wednesday with a chance for showers returning Thursday.

Highs will mainly be in the low to mid 60s today, low to mid 70s across the weekend, low to mid 80s Monday then mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s through the middle of next week.

