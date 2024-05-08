Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain & Mountain Snow Tonight; Showers On Thursday

BILLINGS — Persistent rain, mountain snow and strong, gusty wind continues to be the story in Montana and Wyoming at this time. The slow-moving area of low pressure is taking its own sweet time moving to the east, but we're still feeling the effects in our area. Winter Storm Warnings continue for our mountains through midday Thursday, and please drive with caution on our roads due to rain, snow, wind, low clouds and fog.

Thursday will be a breezy day with rain showers and mountain snow showers, but they will begin to dwindle Thursday afternoon and evening, and we'll have fewer clouds by Friday. Friday and this upcoming Mother's Day weekend will be noticeably quieter, brighter and warmer with a ridge of high pressure building over the northern Rockies. Isolated showers are possible Sunday, but Mother's Day looks dry for most areas.

The warmer than average weather will continue through next Monday, but there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a small, fast-moving disturbance approaches from Canada. Another trough of low pressure will dip our way next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and it will bring better chances of lower elevation rain, snow above 7000', moderate breezes, and cooling to average levels.