Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, mountain snow, and windy today

BILLINGS — A surge of Pacific moisture will bring a chance of lower elevation rain and mountain snow today and tomorrow. High pressure will briefly bring mainly dry conditions on Saturday before a second surge of Pacific moisture pushes in Saturday night through Monday.

Up to a tenth of an inch of rain (maybe a little more in isolated spots) is possible in the lower elevations through early next week. 4-8" of snowfall is possible above 8,000' in the Beartooth/Absarokas through tomorrow then up to another foot Saturday through Tuesday morning.

Winds will stay rather strong today from Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton with gusts 35-45 mph expected. Gusts could crack 50 mph a few times, too. Gusts over 20 mph will be possible in Billings.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s/50s today, mainly 50s tomorrow through the weekend then 40s/50s Monday through the middle of the week.

Lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night, 30s/40s Saturday night then 20s/30s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com