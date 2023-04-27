Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, mountain snow, and wind today

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure dropping down from Canada will bring a few rounds of rain to the area today. Some showers could get heavy at times and a few thunderstorms will be possible if enough instability remains in place. Most areas aim to get less that a tenth of an inch of accumulation, but areas south and southeast of Yellowstone County will have a chance at over a quarter of an inch. The Beartooths could 6-12" of snow while the Pryors and Bighorns could receive up to a foot or more through tonight.

A cold front attached to the low will knock daytime highs down this afternoon with mainly 50s forecast. Some areas could feel a drop in temperatures as the day progresses.

It will also be quite windy today with gusts between 40-50 mph (if not stronger) spreading across the entire Q2 viewing area.

High pressure takes over on Friday bringing dry conditions and warmer than average daytime temperatures back into the forecast across the weekend and into early next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s today, mainly 60s tomorrow, 60s/70s across the weekend into Monday, mainly 70s on Tuesday then 70s/80s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s tonight, 30s/40s Friday night through Monday night then mainly 40s on Tuesday night.

-Miller Robson

