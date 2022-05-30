Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, mountain snow and wind highlight Memorial Day

BILLINGS — Rain and snow will continue to impact much of the area Monday, especially from Billings southward through northern Wyoming. The biggest impacts will be on the north and east facing slopes of the higher elevations.

Temperatures will be the coolest of the week Monday with highs mainly in the 50s to low 60s. Winds 15 to 25 mph in much of the area will make it feel even cooler.

Be aware that back country conditions could be hazardous with 1 to 3 feet of total high elevation snow and some ponding of water is possible in the lower elevations. Rivers and streams will run faster and colder this week.

Showers will decrease over much of the area through Monday, but will linger for some through Tuesday. A general warm up will follow with high reaching the low 70s for lower elevations by Thursday and Friday. There will be enough moisture in the atmosphere for scattered afternoon and thunderstorms by the weekend.