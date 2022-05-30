Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, mountain snow and wind highlight Memorial Day

MONDAY MORNING FORECAST MAY 30, 2022
Scripps
MONDAY MORNING FORECAST MAY 30, 2022
MONDAY MORNING FORECAST MAY 30, 2022
Posted at 5:36 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 07:36:44-04

BILLINGS — Rain and snow will continue to impact much of the area Monday, especially from Billings southward through northern Wyoming. The biggest impacts will be on the north and east facing slopes of the higher elevations.

Temperatures will be the coolest of the week Monday with highs mainly in the 50s to low 60s. Winds 15 to 25 mph in much of the area will make it feel even cooler.

Be aware that back country conditions could be hazardous with 1 to 3 feet of total high elevation snow and some ponding of water is possible in the lower elevations. Rivers and streams will run faster and colder this week.

Showers will decrease over much of the area through Monday, but will linger for some through Tuesday. A general warm up will follow with high reaching the low 70s for lower elevations by Thursday and Friday. There will be enough moisture in the atmosphere for scattered afternoon and thunderstorms by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119