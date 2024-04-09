Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, mountain snow, and very windy today

BILLINGS — A quick shot of energy will ripple through the region today bringing a chance for snow showers this morning in our western mountains before spreading across the rest of the area this afternoon into the evening in the form of lower elevation rain and mountain snow. There may be just enough instability for a rumble of thunder or two during the warmer part of the day. Highs will be mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Winds will be on the increase with gusts between 40-55 mph, especially along the US-191 corridor to Big Timber through this evening. Other areas could feel gusts between 20-35 mph.

A cold front slides through tomorrow bringing a slight chance for lower elevation rain with a slightly better chance for mountain snow through the afternoon. It will cool down a bit behind the front with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Winds will pick up tomorrow across eastern MT down into northeastern WY with gusts between 35-45 mph along a line and areas east from Miles City to Sheridan.

High pressure will bring drier and warmer weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s then 60s and 70s heading into the weekend.

There is still some uncertainty on how Saturday and Sunday will play out, but a Pacific trough is on tap to bring unsettled weather into the area as early as the weekend through early next week. We'll keep you updated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

