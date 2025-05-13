Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, mountain snow and t'storms tonight and Wednesday

BILLINGS — The rain and snow began in western Montana early Tuesday, and it will be pushing over the rest of Montana and Wyoming tonight and Wednesday. Most of our rain with this first surge of moisture will deliver its rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow from early this evening through early Wednesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect through Thursday and Friday, with 1-2 feet of snow possible in the Absarokas, Beartooths and Crazy Mountains, and 8-16 inches possible in the Bighorns. Although we are already experiencing cooling, snowmelt and rain will raise river and stream levels.

Once we get past Wednesday evening, the heaviest rain and snow will be finished, but many more impulses are coming our way. We can expect gusty wind with more rounds of rain and mountain snow showers Thursday through Saturday, and another trough of low pressure will bring more rain and mountain snow Sunday through early next week.