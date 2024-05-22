Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, mountain snow and gusty wind coming on Thursday

BILLINGS — The next in our series of spring storms is moving into the northern Rockies at this time, and Montana and Wyoming can expect rain, snow and gusty wind along with colder air. Much of our viewing area will be receiving rain and mountain snow by Thursday morning, so please be careful of the wet and snowy (mountain) roads. The wind will get stronger as the storm passes overhead, too.

Winter Storm Warnings will be in place through Thursday afternoon for most of our area mountains, with over a foot of snow possible. Please exercise caution if you are traveling toward the west, even on I-90, as southwest Montana will get both mountain and valley snow. We can expect fewer clouds and quieter weather by Friday, but it won't last long, as a third storm moves our way this weekend.

The storm coming for Memorial Day weekend will bring another round of lower elevation rain as well as mountain snow to much of Montana and Wyoming. Most of the rain and snow will fall Saturday through the first half of Sunday. We will likely have quieter, drier and warmer weather by Memorial Day Monday, just be sure to travel carefully during the holiday. We will be warmer than average next week.