Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, mountain snow and cooler air coming on Saturday

BILLINGS — A few pulses of energy and moisture moved over Montana and Wyoming on Friday, and we had some light rain showers during the daylight hours. We'll also have isolated rain showers after sunset and overnight in a few areas, but most of the active weather moving our way won't arrive until Saturday.

One cold front is already pushing over our area, and that will be followed by another later this weekend. That 1-2 punch of colder air combined with moisture from a Pacific storm will provide valley rain, mountain snow and much colder air Saturday and Sunday. Over a foot of snow will be possible on the highest peaks.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for the mountains of southern Montana and northern Wyoming Saturday and Sunday. Most snow levels will stay at Red Lodge's elevation and above. Please drive carefully on our area roads. Healthy amounts of rain will fall at lower elevations.

We will likely have some of our coolest lows of the season by Monday morning when most of this storm system will have passed by our region. A ridge of high pressure will then build over the northern Rockies. We'll have cool lows but seasonable highs on Wednesday, followed by warmer weather late next week.