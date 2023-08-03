Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain may be heavy and temps will definitely be cool

Q2 Weather
Posted at 5:29 PM, Aug 03, 2023
BILLINGS — Rain promises to be heavy at times in Wyoming and east of Billings through the weekend. Localized flooding is a big concern.

With a lot of atmospheric moisture to fuel heavy rain, thunderstorms are already creating heavy rain in part of the area. This slow-moving weather system will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to the region through Saturday.

Storms will produce heavy rain and may cause localized flash flooding, especially over Wyoming, eastern Montana and into the Dakotas. High temps will run 10-to-20 degrees below normal, with persistent high humidity.

Highs will be mainly in the 70s through the weekend with lows in the 50s. Below normal temps are expected to continue into early next week, but there will be a slowly warming and general drier trend after Sunday.

