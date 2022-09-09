Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain leaves and warmer temperatures return

BILLINGS — Showers shift out of the area Friday evening. Saturday morning is chilly before dry and warming conditions dominate the region through Monday. Then showers return.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms taper off Friday evening. Lightning will cause a threat near outdoor activities including football games, so take safe cover if storms approach.

Overnight temps will be near freezing in the higher terrain, and some light frost is a concern in low plains and valleys. In these areas, you might consider covering vegetable and flower gardens. But most areas, including Billings, look to stay warm enough to avoid frost.

High pressure will build over the region this weekend leading to dry conditions and a warming trend. Highs will be mainly 70s Saturday and then the 80s on Sunday. Monday stays mainly in the 80s.

Expect dry conditions until a cold front brings a shift Monday night into Tuesday.