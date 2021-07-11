Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain in the Forecast?

BILLINGS — Another hot and dry day today with temperatures in the upper 90s maybe reaching triple digits. Tonight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s. With a stray shower or thunderstorm possible this evening. With wildfires to our west, more smoke will move into our area tonight into tomorrow.

Tomorrow we will have clear skies with temperatures will rise back up into the mid and upper 80s. Chance of showers on Tuesday but the rest of the week those temperatures will rise back up into the 90s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clouds early. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Clear skies with Temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tuesday... Chance of stray showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures in the upper 80s.