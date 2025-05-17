Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, gusty wind, and thunderstorms coming Sunday PM

BILLINGS — Most of Montana and Wyoming had a dry Saturday, but there will still isolated showers and thunderstorms in a few areas. A storm is moving our way from the Pacific, however, and that will quickly change our weather in the short term. We can expect increasing clouds overnight, but not much rain. Lows will be mainly in the 40s.

Through the course of the day Sunday, the next Pacific storm will move over the central and northern Rockies, spreading copious amounts of moisture and energy our way. We won't have a lot of activity in the morning, but we can expect areas for rain and a few strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening, with more Monday.

After Monday night, much of that storm will have passed to our east. We won't fully lose this overall trough weather pattern in the northern tier of states as we progress through next week, and that will allow almost daily chances for showers with a few thunderstorms also possible. Monday will be our coolest day, with more seasonable highs after that.