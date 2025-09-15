Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain for much of the area Tuesday with high elevation snow.

BILLINGS — A Pacific trough to our southwest will place the region in a favorable area for rain and isolated thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday. As moisture wraps around the system, a precipitation band is expected to set up over southeast Montana and northern Wyoming with a slight severe weather potential. The main threat is strong wind.

Precipitation chances are high, about 40–60% region wide Monday night and Tuesday. with showers and storm possible overnight. Through Tuesday, Sheridan County, Wyoming, and southeast Montana have a 40–50% chance of receiving more than 0.5 inches of rain. However, the exact pattern is unclear.

Mountain snow could impact travel on the Beartooth Pass above 10,000 ft through Tuesday. Expected accumulations there are roughly 1–3 inches.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 60s to mid-70s for most places. Temperatures begin to edge up as rain ends Wednesday.

Most of the area will be dry and in the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Expect low 80s for highs in much of the area over the weekend.