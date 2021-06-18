Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain finally?

BILLINGS — TGIF!

If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’ll be happy to know we are doing it all over again today. Sunny skies will stretch across the area with daytime highs staying warmer than normal but a bit cooler than yesterday.

After a quick shot of hot air on Saturday, a cold front will cool daytime temperatures down considerably on Sunday. The front also brings a decent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms especially for areas west of a line from Roundup to Sheridan. Rainfall total in Billings on Sunday will be up to 0.10”. Mountains and foothills could receive between 0.25” and 0.50”.

Winds today will blow in from the north/northeast keeping smoke from the Robertson Draw and Crooked Creek wildfires to the south of the area.

Highs today will be in the mid 80s, low 90s tomorrow, upper 60s to low 70s Sunday, mid 70s Monday, mid 80s Tuesday then upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight temperatures will hover around the mid to upper 50s through tomorrow night then dip to the upper 40s Sunday and Monday nights.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

