Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain eases then comes back in waves

BILLINGS — The strong closed low that brought weekend rain and mountain snow is now centered over the Black Hills of South Dakota, bringing more precipitation east of Billings Monday evening. Intermittent showers will continue Monday evening with a steady north-south band of precipitation from the Big Horns to the north.

Some rainfall totals have reached 1 to 2 inches, leading to bank-full creeks and streams, with minor flooding reported from Sheridan County, Wyoming, to much of Southern Big Horn County in Montana and Yellowstone County south of Billings.

Flood Advisories are scheduled until 6 AM Tuesday due to ongoing water movement downstream in these areas. An additional 0.20 to 0.40 inches of rain could fall in some of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Snow levels have dropped to 6000-6500 feet, with roads in the Big Horn Mountains snow-covered or slushy. Another 2 to 5 inches of wet snow is anticipated for higher elevations before ending tonight.

As precipitation ends east of our area on Tuesday, a new disturbance will bring scattered showers and possibly weak thunderstorms, particularly from Billings to the west and south. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is expected above 6500 feet in the Beartooth-Absarokas, with small hail possible at lower elevations.

Overnight lows will range from near 40° from Billings to the west to lower 30s° in the east. Tuesday's highs will be in the 50s east and 60s west, gradually warming through the week.

Our weather pattern remains unsettled with widespread precipitation expected Thursday into Friday. Chances for at least 0.25 inches of rain being around 35-50% over the plains and 50-60% over the mountains.

There is uncertainty for Saturday and Sunday as models diverge on the trough's path, but more showers seem likely. Upper-level ridging is likely to build in by Monday, leading to drier conditions and a slight warming trend.

Wednesday highs look like in the upper 50s to mid-60s, rising to the mid-60s to low 70s on Thursday. A slight cooling trend is expected from Friday into Sunday with highs around the 60s to near 70°.

Warmer conditions are anticipated on Monday under the ridging pattern, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.