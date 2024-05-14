Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain benefits some more than others

BILLINGS — Periods of rain showers and thunderstorms can be expected through the middle of the week. The biggest impacts will be closer to the mountains and foothills.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger through Monday evening, creating pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. This could come in multiple rounds overnight through Tuesday morning, with mainly rain showers after midnight.

Temperatures in the lower elevations will still be mild in the morning, mainly reaching the 40s to low 50s, but by the afternoon most of the highs will be into the 60s to low 70s. That's average for this time of the year, but much cooler than we've been experiencing over the last few days.

After the 70s to lower 80s through the weekend, high temperatures drop to the 60s to lower 70s on Tuesday, with a northerly wind gusting 20 to 30 mph. A chance of showers will linger, especially through Wednesday.

There's a good chance of seeing 1/4 to 1/2 inch of precipitation on the mountains and foothills. The lower elevations will pick up anywhere from a few hundredths to perhaps 1/4 inch of rain.

Unsettled weather will continue for the rest of the week and heading into the weekend.

The best days for outdoor plans looks to be Thursday and Friday with a lower chance of showers and warmer temperatures. But both days could have some periods of wind.