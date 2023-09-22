Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain becomes more widespread through Saturday morning

BILLINGS — The cool temperatures showed up Thursday, but the rain stayed mainly to the West. That looks to change for Friday and Saturday.

Rain will increase across the area from West to east throughout Thursday night and Friday. Pockets of heavy rain are expected and with much of the area receiving anywhere from 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inches of rainfall.

A few areas could see up to two inches of rain. Snow will fall in the high elevations especially above 9000 feet into the Beartooth and Absaroka mountains. High elevation accumulations could be around 10 inches.

Overnight temperatures will stay consistently in the mid 40s to mid 50s with afternoon temperatures Friday and Saturday mainly in the 60s. As the showers wind down from West to east Saturday, temperatures will begin to warm into the 70s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.