Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain at times and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday

BILLINGS — A large trough of low pressure continues to push over the Great Basin and central Rockies at this time, and it brought isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to Montana and Wyoming. We'll have lingering shower activity through late evening, but it will be isolated. Lows Saturday morning will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

Another push of moisture will move over northern Wyoming and southern Montana on Saturday. We'll have chances for rain and thunderstorms both in the morning and in the afternoon. There may be too many clouds to allow thunderstorms to form, but rain is still a good bet in the area between Billings, Cody and Sheridan on Saturday.

We'll have a break from the wet weather Sunday and the first half of Monday with a small ridge of high pressure overhead, but another trough will arrive from the Pacific Northwest late Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and that will bring more rain, a few thunderstorms and a cooling of our air. We'll have fewer clouds and seasonable warmth late next week.